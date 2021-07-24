Premier Health expands SCOUT® system to UVMC

TROY — The SCOUT® wire-free radar localization system, which can improve precision and ease some of the anxiety of breast cancer surgery, is now in use at Upper Valley Medical Center.

Premier Health already employs this advanced technology for patients at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, and Miami Valley Hospital South.

SCOUT® makes breast surgery easier for both patients and their surgeons by accurately pinpointing tumors before surgery without the standard procedure of inserting a wire, often done on the day of surgery.

“The ability to precisely locate tumors may increase the probability of complete cancer removal and reduce the likelihood of needing follow-up surgeries — a huge advantage for patients with early-stage breast cancer,” Diane H. Anderson, DO, medical director of North Breast Centers at Premier Health, said. “In addition, the ability to strategically plan the incision may result in better cosmetic outcomes.” She notes that SCOUT® also is used to localize high-risk, non-cancerous lesions.

SCOUT® uses non-radioactive, radar technology to provide real-time guidance to the surgeon. To mark a tumor’s location before surgery or treatment, a SCOUT® reflector (smaller than a dime) is placed. During the surgery, the SCOUT® guide uses real-time distance measurement guidance to accurately detect the location of the SCOUT® reflector and direct the surgeon to the tumor, within 1mm of accuracy.

By eliminating the use of wire, patients find their pain, anxiety, and discomfort are often reduced. The SCOUT® reflector is not externally visible and does not restrict patients’ movements, as a wire can.

“Breast cancer surgery can be physically and emotionally distressing for patients. SCOUT® resolves one of the most difficult aspects of breast conservation surgery,” Jacqui Rose, director of medical imaging, telecommunications, and IT at UVMC, said. “We’ve seen the positive impact that SCOUT® has made for other patients in our system. That’s why Premier Health is pleased to expand this advanced technology to our patients at UVMC.”