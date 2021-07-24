Piqua BOE hears mask update

By Aimee Hancock

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson gave a brief update regarding masks during the July PCS Board of Education meeting.

According to Thompson, as there is no current mask mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the district’s position on masks at this time is elective. Those who wish to wear a mask may, but it is not a requirement to attend school at this time.

Thompson did note that “things change quickly,” and a mask requirement could be mandated at any time.

The same goes for COVID-19 vaccination, Thompson said.

As for quarantine guidelines, Thompson said these are the same as last year. If a student is not vaccinated and in close proximity with someone who has COVID-19, the student will be required to quarantine at home for 10 days.

Unlike last school year, there will be no online option for students who wish to learn remotely due to COVID-19, however, there will still be an online program for those high school students who qualify, as there has been in the past.

The following was also approved during the meeting:

• A list of donations totaling $45,132 to go toward various district activities; as well as a $14,175 grant from K-12 Prevention Education Initiative, and a $536.74 grant from Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health.

• A shared service agreement with Upper Valley Career Center for food service supervisor for the 2021-2022 school year. This supervisor will be working as a PCS employee contracted for 40 hours per week as a salaried administrator, at an hourly rate of $59.44. An additional amount of $6,500.00 will be paid to the employee as a stipend paid by the UVCC for hours worked outside of the regular work day. A monthly amount of $541.67 will be billed in 12 equal installments in addition to the number of hours.

• Various agreements with the Miami County Educational Service Center from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

• A resolution determining to proceed with submission of a substitute tax levy for the purpose of providing the necessary requirements of the district, in a minimum amount of $2,100,000 per year for a continuing period of time. This will appear on the ballot during the Nov. 2, 2021, election.

• A Flex Factor program as part of the PHS Success Bound courses. This program is in partnership with Sinclair Community College, and is a project-based learning program designed to use your areas of interest as a vehicle to explore next-generation technologie, entrepreneurshi, and career options.