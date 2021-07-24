Hobart Institute hires HR generalist

Troy — Hobart Institute of Welding Technology welcomes Jeffrey Randall to the team as the new Human Resources Generalist.

Randall has twenty-eight years of extensive experience in Human Resources and Operations Management, most recently at Contemporary Therapeutics and past experience with Navistar International and Cleveland Construction. Randall and holds a BS in Business Administration and an MBA in Finance and Organizational Leadership, both from Franklin University. He served 12 years in the United States Army and Ohio Army National Guard, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Randall primarily specialized in Material Control and Handling and Development of Security Procedures.

“Jeff brings extensive experience and will be instrumental in continuous improvement, employee development and culture,” said Scott A. Mazzulla, President and CEO. “We are glad to have Jeff on our team and are looking forward to his immediate impact.”

In his spare time, Randall enjoys hiking, rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time with family and friends. He resides in Springfield.