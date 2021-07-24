Edison State receives high student ratings

PIQUA — Even during the uncertainty and changes that come with a pandemic, Edison State Community College has remained committed to providing a rewarding education for its students. This dedication was reflected in the high marks Edison State received in its 2021 Student Satisfaction Survey, conducted in April.

Ninety-six percent of students gave Edison State an overall positive rating, which is the highest rating in the college’s history. Additionally, 80 percent of students said they would recommend Edison State to a friend or family member.

In her 2021 State of the College address, Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said, “We had several college areas earning straight-A’s from our students.”

This included 100 percent positive ratings from students in the areas of safety and security, student health services, and campus cleanliness, as well as a straight-A rating for the application process.

“My online courses have always been very structured and easy to understand. Online class instructors are always available to answer any questions,” one student said.

Another commented, “Last year during quarantine, I started feeling super uneasy about how I wanted to finish Edison State while in high school. My advisor quickly worked up two career paths… she is a great asset to your staff!”