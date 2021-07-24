Clean Sweep was a success

To the Editor:

The 2021 Clean Sweep of the Great Miami River Watershed, POWW Section, was a tremendous success last Saturday morning with 80 hard working volunteers helping gather 3,780 pounds of trash. This includes 21 tires, truck camper top, brake hub wheel ends, fork lift wheel, love seat, throw rug, cow leg bone, little Tonka toy, oven, four bikes, snow blade for a riding mower, rusty milk can, and a very large dog kennel.

I want to thank our main sponsor, Cargill and our major sponsors: Atlantis, Miami Conservancy District, Cox Media Group Ohio, POWW, City of Sidney, Budweiser, and Butler County Storm Water District. We also thank all the local eateries for feeding our volunteers and City of Piqua Fire, Police and Street Departments. To the Best River Rats ever: Thanks to all the POWW workers!

Jeff Lange

POWW (Protecting Our Water Ways)