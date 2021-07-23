Two men face robbery charges

By Sam Wildow

PIQUA — Two men were arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court this week in connection with a reported robbery outside of Buckeye Chuck’s in Piqua last Sunday.

Roy L. Willoughby, 52, of Piqua, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

William M. Willoughby, 27, of Greenville, was arraigned Friday for first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

On Sunday, July 18, Piqua police responded to a disturbance reported near Buckeye Chuck’s, 1130 Park Avenue in Piqua, at approximately 1:25 p.m. According to court records, dispatch advised Piqua police they had an open line and could hear subjects arguing, as well as talking about police and fighting. Dispatch was able to call back and speak with a victim, who stated he was in danger.

According to court records, Roy Willoughby and William Willoughby, who are related, were accused of threatening the victim with a gun and a knife, allegedly taking a watch and cash from the victim.

The gun is believed to have belonged to the victim. Roy Willoughby reportedly took the gun from the victim before threatening the victim and leaving with the gun, according to court records. A handgun was later recovered at Roy Willoughby’s residence. A pocket knife was also found on William Willoughby following the incident.

Roy Willoughby and William Willoughby both entered pleas of not guilty. Preliminary hearings and pre-trial conferences were scheduled for July 28 for both suspects.