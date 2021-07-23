Troy Area Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for Wagner Metals Roofing and Remodeling

Brett Wagner, president of Wagner Metals Roofing and Remodeling, cuts the ribbon at a ribbon-cutting ceremony the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held on Friday for the business’s new location at 2 E. West Street in Troy.

Based out of Defiance, Wagner Metals has been in business for 11 years. The business specializes in custom metal roofing for residential homes and commercial businesses, and it also has a pole barn division. For more information about Wagner Metals and its services, visit wagnermetal.com.