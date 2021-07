ST. PARIS — John C. and Alice J. (Honeyman) Sheafer are celebrating 60 years of marriage in August, and they will be celebrating with an open house on Aug. 8.

John and Alice were married on Aug. 4, 1961 in Troy. An open house celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary will be held at Lostcreek UCC, located at 7007 Troy Urbana Rd. in Casstown, on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m.