Runyan named dean at Edison State

PIQUA — Following an extensive search, Edison State Community College is pleased to welcome Dr. Andy Runyan of Troy as Dean of Professional and Technical Programs to the College’s academic leadership team. Runyan officially began in his role as dean on July 1.

Runyan returns to Edison State, where he first served as an instructor of mechanical engineering technology from 1991-1994.

“I’m excited to be back and serving my home community. For most of the 30 years between when I started teaching at Edison State, and now, my wife Patty and I lived in the area and raised our family here. It’s great to be back home again,” Runyan said.

Since then, Runyan has held a multitude of higher education administration roles throughout the region, such as Chief Academic Advising Officer and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. Runyan most recently served as a senior strategic consultant for Hobsons Corporation, where he interacted and visited institutions to learn best practices and advise on how to best support student success.

“I have had many roles at both two-year and four-year institutions in this region. In my last consulting role, I visited nearly 100 institutions from across the country, helping them support student success. Those experiences have shown that we have to keep in touch with our students, know how they’re doing, and share information across the departments of the College, so students don’t fall through the cracks. I want to build strong relationships with the faculty and ensure all the staff at the College are making good use of tools to build those relationships with students. Those connections help us all be successful,” Runyan said.

Through his experience in higher education administration, Runyan has become well-versed in accreditation processes, community partnerships and resource development, program and curriculum development and assessment, higher education information systems and analytics, supporting student success, and educational technology and facilities.

As Dean of Professional and Technical programs, Runyan will be responsible to the Provost for the operational oversight and strategic leadership of the Professional and Technical Academic Division, which includes Business, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Information Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Medical Lab Technology, Nursing, Phlebotomy, Physical Therapist Assistant, Social Services and Tech Prep.

Runyan has established three goals to reach in his new role as Dean at the College.

“Support the faculty to build quality programs that meet the needs of our region and teach our students with excellence. Encourage faculty and staff to focus on the needs of our students and help them overcome challenges to their success. Highlight to our region that completing a degree or even taking some classes from Edison State is an affordable and quality way to advance your education and your career,” Runyan said.

A Miami County native, Runyan looks forward to building upon new and previously established relationships in the community.

“Having grown up in Covington and spent a lot of time in Miami and Darke counties over the years, it’s gratifying to be able to support the kids and families of many I’ve known through the years. I look forward to reconnecting with old friends and getting to know the people and businesses of the Edison State service area,” Runyan said.

Runyan holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Dayton, a Master of Science degree in Manufacturing Management from Kettering University in Flint, Michigan, and a Ph.D. in Computing Technology in Education from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.