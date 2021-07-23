Riverside receives award for serving those with complex needs

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, was recently recognized at a conference by the Coordinating Center of Excellence (CCOE) in Mental Illness/Intellectual Disability (MI/ID) and Ohio’s Telepsychiatry Project for Intellectual Disability.

The conference recognizes counties in the state of Ohio that excel in the areas of provision of services and resources to individuals with co-occurring conditions. The accomplishments may include educational programming, collaborative efforts among systems, team-building, coordinating specialized clinical services, and many other administrative and leadership activities.

On July 19, Riverside’s Behavior Support Specialists Megan Barhorst and Brenda Miller, along with Quality and Innovations Director Becky Snell were recognized at the National Association for the Dually Diagnosed (NADD) Ohio IDD/MI Conference and accepted an award on behalf of Miami County for team collaboration in IDD and MI treatment. Riverside was nominated by Julie Gentile, MD, Director, MI/ID CCOE and Ohio’s Telepsychiatry Project Access Ohio Mental Health Center of Excellence. This is the Riverside’s second time to be recognized for work in this area, as they also received this award in 2019.

NADD is a national not-for-profit association established for professionals, care providers, and families to promote understanding of and services for individuals who have developmental disabilities and mental health needs.

“We are fortunate to have such highly skilled professionals who are able to support individuals with complex needs in our local community,” said Riverside Superintendent Brian Green. “We are often complimented on how well our team collaborates internally and externally to guide those we serve and their families through tough challenges.”

Barhorst and Miller also serve as part of the leadership team in the Southwest Ohio Region and Region 2 Behavior Support Workshops, lending their expertise to other behavior support specialists across county lines.