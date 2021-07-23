Area briefs

IHS Show returning to WACO

TROY — The International Harvester Scout Show and Swap Meet will be back at the WACO Air Museum Aug 13-15. After a two year break, they will be pulling up to the grounds around the museum for the largest gathering of international trucks, a huge vendor area, guest speaker seminars, an International Harvester vehicle sale corral, judged classes for all international vehicles, International Harvester auction special displays and WACO bi-plane rides. WACO will also have caravans of International Harvester vehicles, coming from all over the country.

Their display area this year will include Farmall Tractors, Cub Cadets, collections and International Harvester memorabilia. There will be an extensive vendor and trade/sell area for new/used parts, toys and collectibles. Outdoor spaces and limited tent spaces are also available. See midnitestar.org for space sizes and rates. The schedule is: registration at 10 a.m. each day. Show and Shine: Friday and Sat 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are not required but are appreciated.

The cost is $8/adult and $4/child admission fee for parking and entrance per day to the WACO Air Museum, located at 1865 South County Road 25-A in Troy. Additionally, $10 for a three- day pass. The doors open at 9 a.m. closes daily at 4 p.m. For more information, call the museum at 937-335-9226.

TCC stores plan giveaways

MIAMI COUNTY — On Sunday, Aug. 1, nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are teaming up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since the beginning of the event in 2013, TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks to children across the U.S., helping to ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families.

Between 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 1, participating TCC store locations are inviting families to pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for their children. Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a list of participating locations in Ohio, visit locations.tccrocks.com. TCC stores located in Troy at 1833 W. Main St. and in Piqua at 1204 E. Ash St. are currently scheduled to be participating in this giveaway, according to TCC.

Art Talk returns

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council’s Art Talk will return on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Center, located at 855 N. Third Street in Tipp City.

Its guest speaker will be Jes McMillan, founder of the Glass Mosaic Institute. A recent guest on Think TV’s The Art Talk, this amazing artist’s mission is to “Inspire, Empower, and Unify community through public Art.” Her foundation has been responsible for multiple collaborative mosaics in the Dayton community. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about McMillan and her foundation’s community art projects.

Dinner will be served. Please RSVP to the TCAAC email at tippcityartscouncil@gmail.com by Aug. 1.

Art with Action planned

WEST MILTON – On Fridays, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2-3 p.m, children in grades first through fifth are invited to join Miss Wendy outside on the front lawn of the Milton-Union Public Library for a fun program that introduces children to the freedom of creating art with movement. Please wear old clothing and shoes that can get paint of them. Registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. The Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St. in West Milton.