Local umpire works final game; Troy Legends to hold tryouts

TROY — It may not have turned out as exactly as planned, but Wednesday night at Duke Park was a memorable night for long-time umpire Kenny Ridenour.

Ridenour was scheduled to work his final game after 42 years of umpiring and a number of his fellow umpires were there to celebrate the night with and the umpires were going to rotate in and out throughout the game.

But, the scheduled opponent never showed up, so Troy Legends coach Frosty Brown improvised, breaking his team up into three groups so Ridenour could still have his memorable night.

Legends to

hold tryout

Troy Post 43 Baseball Legends will be conducting try outs for 2022 at the Legion Field in Duke Park.

The dates are Aug. 4, 5 p.m., Aug.7, noon and Aug. 8, noon.

Players ages 14-18 are invited.

The Legends are a travel ball team that also affiliates with the National Amateur Baseball Federation and American Legion Baseball.

The Legends team is currently 33-8 and last weekend finished as the 2021 NABF Senior Division World Series Runner Up and have won three tournaments in the previous four weeks.

The program has a 54-year tradition of quality baseball.

Over 500 alumni have gone on to play college baseball, 44 have signed pro contracts and two became major leaguers.

The fees are just $850 and the Legends pay for motel accommodations.

The Legends will finish this season in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan.

For more information contactFrosty Brown 937-474-9093 or email: ibrown@woh.rr.com.

Coach Frosty Brown is a Hall of Fame coach with 51 years experience, and over 2,500 wins.

Up Next

The Legends will play in the Wright State Wooden Bat tournament after beating the Miami Valley Machine 7-0 Tuesday.

Darius Boeke and Nick Garber combined for a four-hitter in that game.