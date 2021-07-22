Courthouse windows to be repaired

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Miami County Courthouse second and third story windows will soon be repaired.

Miami County Commissioners on Thursday accepted a quote of $32,500 from Brian Brothers Painting and Restoration LLC, of Piqua, to complete the project.

The scope of the work will include power washing/hand tooling the surface, performing minor wood repairs and sanding, smoothing, glazing and/or caulking as needed, spot priming any bare substrate, and painting with Sherwin William Super Satin Exterior paint, along with clean up.

The following items were also approved during Thursday’s meeting:

• Authorization of an agreement with Kari Higgins Counseling, of Xenia, to purchase assessment and treatment services for juvenile sex offenders, effective Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022.

• Employee requisition for one full-time eligibility referral specialist at JFS, with a pay range of $15.52 to 23.96 per hour.

• Employment verification for Evan Wright as transfer station operator for the Sanitary Engineering Department, at a pay rate of $18 per hour.

• The purchase of six Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association virtual reality headsets for JFS with licensing fees, at a cost not to exceed $7,506. These headsets will be used for the recruitment of children services staff, as well as for one form of training for new and current children services caseworker staff with skill development.

• Authorization for a contract with The Lamar Companies, of Dayton, as requested by JFS, for the purchase of advertising on five billboards for six months at several locations in and outside of Miami County, from August 2021 through January 2022, to promote and recruit future foster parents in Miami County. The billboards will be located in Miami County, Piqua, and Troy areas. The total cost is not to exceed $7,575 and will be covered using a Foster Parent Recruitment allocation.

• Acceptance of the Community Corrections Act Application (Justice Reinvestment and Incentive Grant) Award on behalf of municipal court, in the amount of $291,864. This grant covers the months of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, for the funding of salaries for the chief probation officer and a portion of the court’s PSI writer and support staff.

• Purchase of two Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablets, two cases, and two keyboards with cover from SHI International Corp., of Somerset, New Jersey. Total cost is not to exceed $2,710.

• Amendment of a previous resolution and authorization for the purchase of additional tape drives and a UPS solution from MNJ Technologies, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and not from SHI, of Somerset, New Jersey, as previously approved.

The board held a hearing for changing of the name of Eidemiller Drive to Crimson Way at the request of the county engineer. This request was approved.