Area briefs

Northwest quadrant to close for concert

TROY — This week’s free Fridays on Prouty concert will take place on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. On that day, the northwest quadrant of the Public Square will be closed from 6 p.m. through the event’s conclusion.

The July 23 concert will feature The Fries, an acoustic band from Dayton. The concert is part of the Fridays on Prouty concert series, a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street, with the support of the city of Troy and the Troy Foundation. The event is open to the public, and its presenters encourage residents and visitors to “bring a lawn chair and a friend” to enjoy some music outdoors.

Please note that last week’s Fridays on Prouty concert was rescheduled for Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on Fridays on Prouty, visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.

Meeting set

TROY — The next meeting of the city of Troy’s Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, at 3:30 p.m. in the council chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall, 100 S. Market St., Troy.

Veterans Breakfast to host Huffman

TROY — Connect with your fellow veterans at the Aug. 4 breakfast at 9 a.m., with State Senator Steve Huffman. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum continues a great breakfast tradition at the new location, 2245 S. Co. Rd 25A in Troy. Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution will be preparing the Veterans Breakfast.

Meet your state senator. Bring your questions about state and local issues. State Senator Steve Huffman Senate District 5 is from Tipp City and represents Miami County, Preble County, and portions of Darke and Montgomery counties. What is a session? What are the issues most important to veterans? What is a caucus? Find out what all the discussions are about at the state capitol in Columbus. Huffman will take questions and share issues most important to veterans.

While the museum is under renovation, donations of artifacts and sponsorship/membership programs continue. The museum is continuing to offer Bingo each Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The museum is holding another raffle from Ron Erwin’s Jeep/Chrysler/Dodge. Tickets on sale at Erwin’s and the museum over the next few months. This year, you can win $20,000 toward any vehicle for sale on the lot. Tickets are $25 each and five for $100.

Facebook Live book review planned

WEST MILTON — Join Kim on Friday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. on the Milton-Union Public Library Facebook page for an exciting book review. You never know, you may just want to add this book to your reading list. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Crafty Listeners to meet

WEST MILTON – In August, Crafty Listeners will meet every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This Audiobook Club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. All are welcome. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. The Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton.

Meijer offering discount to teachers

MIAMI COUNTY — Following a busy year of blending virtual and in-classroom learning, teachers are getting additional discounts from Meijer as they tackle back-to-school shopping lists for this fall’s return to classes. The midwestern retailer is adding office furniture and kids’ apparel to the more than 1,500 items now included in its annual 15 percent off discount. The offer is valid through Sept. 6.

Offered to teachers through its 257 Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky, the discount provides savings on classroom essentials like paper, pencils, folders, and notebooks.

Additionally, Meijer is focused on helping teachers save money on their own needs, as well as the needs of their families. Expanding the discount to add key items like desks, bookshelves, frames, lamps, and kids’ clothing allows teachers some extra savings as they plan their personal supply needs, maintain remote workspaces in their homes, and prepare their own families for the first day of school.

Teachers can get the discount – in the form of a paper coupon – by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. They are also able to take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season so they can complete their shopping lists when it is most convenient.

For more information, visit the Meijer Back-to-School website at meijer.com/seasonal/back-to-school.html.