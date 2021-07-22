PIQUA — Two years ago, Evan Hensler finished second in the Echo Hills Junior Club Championship.

This time, Hensler was not about to be denied.

The Piqua senior to be carded a 79 to win the 16-and-over division of the Echo Hills Junior Club Championship.

Hunter Wray finished second with a 95 and Zane Wise was third with a 114.

“I was just focused on every shot,” Hensler said. “I am really looking forward to my senior season at Piqua.”

Hensler was not happy with his start, but reeled off three straight pars in the middle of the front nine and birdied the par-5 18th for an opening nine of 40.

He started the back nine with a second straight birdie and came in with a 39 for a 79.

“I started slow,” Hensler said. “I bogeyed the first three holes. But, I played pretty well after that.”

Hensler just liked the opportunity of playing in a tournament atmosphere.

“It is good preparation for the high school season,” he said.

Ray had nine hole scores of 46 and 49, while Wise had nine hole scores of 59 and 44.

15-and-under

There was plenty of drama in the 15-and under competition.

Richard Price shot an opening nine of 41 to take a six-shot lead over Cameron Haines.

But, Bryson Hite rallied from eight shots back on the back nine with a 43 and forced a playoff with Price after both shot 92.

Price would win on the first playoff hole with a par.

Price still held a three-shot lead going to the 16th hole, but Hite gained four shots with a par and took a one-shot lead.

After both players bogeyed the par-3 17th hole, Price birdied the par-5 18th to force a playoff, before winning it on the first playoff hole.

Haines would finish in third, seven shots back — after nines of 47 and 52 for a 99.

Sabastian Karabinis finished fourth with a 112 and Hunter Steinke took fifth with a 114.