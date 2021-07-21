Pat and Thom Robinson establish fund for operating costs of new reserve at Duke Park

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Thanks to a generous donation from Pat and Thom Robinson through the Robinson Fund, an endowment of nearly $1 million has been established for future operating and capital costs in the new Robinson Reserve at Duke Park. This announcement from the Robinson Fund is great news for Troy’s new 40-acre nature reserve and will ensure that the Reserve is maintained as a welcoming natural habitat and wildlife area for Troy residents and visitors to enjoy.

The Robinson Reserve at Duke Park is an upcoming collaboration between the city of Troy, Troy Board of Park Commissioners, the Duke Foundation, and the Robinson Fund. It will include 32 acres of natural prairie, 8 acres of new trees, a 1.5-mile walking path area, connecting to two Miami County Park District overlook platforms. The Duke Foundation awarded a matching grant to assist in the creation of the Reserve.

The Robinson Fund endowment will provide $990,000 over four years for maintenance and improvements.

“This fund for maintenance and capital projects will ensure that the Robinson Reserve at Duke Park is a beautiful, well-supported place for Troy residents and visitors to gather and enjoy the outdoors,” said Ted Mercer, executive director of the Robinson Fund. “This is another example of Mr. and Mrs. Robinson’s commitment and dedication to Troy through their philanthropic support of our community.”

Development of the Robinson Reserve will begin late 2021 or early 2022 depending upon weather and other factors. For more information, contact the city of Troy Mayor’s Office at (937) 335-1725.