Milton-Union MVCTC FFA holds officers’ retreat

For the Miami Valley Today

NEW PARIS — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter attended their annual chapter officers’ retreat on July 19 through 21. The team camped at the Natural Springs Resort in New Paris.

The new officer team consisting of President Carter Tinnerman, Vice President Taylor Falb, Secretary Emmie Bohse, Treasurer Tyler Kress, Reporter Emma Deeter, Sentinel Tyler Leffew, and Student Advisor Gavin Spitler spent three days learning more about each other, bonding, and sharpening their leadership skills.

To help ensure that the school year goes smoothly, the team members worked on the yearly Program of Activities to pre-plan the year’s chapter activities, calendar, and goals. In addition, the officer’s had plenty of time to enjoy themselves and build new friendships through fun games, icebreakers, and even a floating obstacle course.