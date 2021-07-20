Troy Legends runnerup at NABF Tournament

YOUNGSTOWN — The Troy Legends baseball team finished runnerup in the NABF Senior Division World Series over the weekend.

“Give our kids credit,” Legends coach Frosty Brown said. “We came in having been rained out for a week and we had to jump right in against Youngstown. We continued to have to make adjustments due to two days of heavy rain. But, in the end, we beat the Detroit Rail, the Buffalo Diamon Hit Club, top seed Dura Edge and won the rematch with Youngstown to get in the championship game with the Brooklyn Bonnies.”

Troy is now 31-8 after the tournament.

“We have played great baseball, day-in and day-out,” Brown said. “Until the Bonnies got us, we had six one-run losses and one by three runs.”

Troy opened the tournament with an 8-5 loss to the Youngstown Athletix.

Troy rebounded with a 3-2 win over the Rails.

“Grant Saunders pitched a great game in the driving rain,” Brown said. “His pitch count got up to 102 because we played in a driving rain.”

Jonny Baileys relieved Saunders, but with Troy leading 3-2 in the seventh with two outs and the bases loaded, Nick Garber came in with a 2-0 count on the batter. His first pitch was a ball, before he came back with a strike and two foul balls made it 3-2, before Garber struck the batter out with a slider to end the game.

“That was the key to our weekend,” Brown said.

After a 7-0 win over the New York Diamond Hit Club, the Legends faced top seed Dura Edge.

The Legends jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on for the win.

Cy Baisden, Garrett LeMaster and Levi Polen combined on the pitching effort.

Noah McEldowney was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Conner Carver was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Then came a rematch with the Athletix.

Troy overcame an early 2-1 deficit to win 6-2.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, the Legends took the lead for good.

Conner Carver singled and moved to second on Cy Baisden’s single.

Two errors on the play by the Athletic allowed both Carver and Tucker Miller, who ran for Baisden to score

Troy went up 4-2 in the sixth when Miller singled stole second and scored on Warren Hartzell’s single.

Baileys had a long double in the seventh and Carver walked.

Baisden had a two-run single for the final two runs.

Troy than lost to to the Brooklyn Bonnies 12-0 in the championship game.

“Literally, the score does not indicate the game,” Brown said. “The Bonnies are the real deal. I would love to play them at full strength, but they are two time champions for a reason.”

McEldowney, Baileys, Saunders and Miller were named to the all-tournament team.