Troy Legends cruise to win over Miami Valley Machine

TROY — The Troy Legends opened an early 6-0 lead and cruised to a win over Miami Valley Machine Tuesday night.

The Legends starter Darius Boeke held the Machine hitless threw five inning, before the Machine had an infield single when catcher Josh Krmer just missed making a diving catch on a pop-up out in front of the plate.

Boeke struck out six, walked two and hit one batter before Nick Garber relieved him in the sixth inning.

Troy got on the board in the second inning when Gavin Martin doubled and scored on Tucker Miller’s double.

The Legends made it 3-0 in the third inning.

Kramer singled and Nathan Woolley walked.

A bunt single by Noah McEldowney loaded the bases.

Jonny Baileys was hit by a pitch to force in one run and Boeke had a long sacrifice fly to left field to make it 3-0.

Troy made it 4-0 in the fourth.

Aiden Heffner and Martin walked.

With one out, LeMaster drilled a RBI single to make it 4-0.

The Legends made it 6-0 in the fifth inning.

Woolley reached on an error.

With two outs, Boeke singled and Heffner was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Martin then drilled a two-run single to make it 6-0.

Troy, 32-8, will play in the Wright State Wooden Bat Tournament this weekend.