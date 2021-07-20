The Fries Band to perform in Fridays on Prouty

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Fries Band will be performing in downtown Troy at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at Prouty Plaza as part of the ongoing Fridays on Prouty Concert Series.

Since 1989, The Fries band has been playing the great songs of the 60s, 70s, and 80s to audiences in the Dayton area. Current band members are Gary Knight, guitar; Peter Price, guitar; Matt Scholp, bass; Henry Mays, keyboard; and Steve Phelps, drums. Their distinctive sound comes from sophisticated 3, 4, and 5-part vocal harmonies driven by outstanding acoustic instrumentation.

They have opened up for many national acts, such as Kansas, The Guess Who, Gladys Knight, Mick Fleetwood with Billy Thorpe and Bekka Bramlett, Foghat with Lonesome Dave, Henry Lee Summer, The Dixie Dregs, Gary Richrath from REO Speedwagon, Martina McBride, 1964 as the Beatles, and many more.

On Friday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m., they will be on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy for the Fridays on Prouty Concert Series. This is a free downtown Troy, summer concert thanks to their generous sponsors. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend to Prouty Plaza.

This is presented by Troy Main Street in conjunction with Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty Concert Series, visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.