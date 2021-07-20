Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

July 14

PRISONER TRANSPORT: Shellie Radcliff, 46, of Piqua, was transported from the Shelby County Jail to the Miami County Jail for an active Piqua warrant.

July 15

PRISONER TRANSPORT: Michael Butts, 32, at large, was transported from the Shelby County Jail to the Miami County Jail for an active Piqua warrant.

WARRANT: Dillon Cantrell, 30, of Piqua, was arrested for a warrant following a traffic stop.

DRUGS: Bob Young, 67, of Bradford, was charged with disorderly conduct and tampering with drugs.

July 16

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Daniel Hewitt, 39, was charged with criminal damage of a motorcycle.

ENDANGERING: Kerstyn Roth, 31, of Lima, was charged with endangering children.

July 18

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Benjamin Bayman, 47, of Piqua, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and violation of a protection order.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Wesley Mays, 23, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Melvin Waller, 37, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.