Area briefs

Alma Stahl turning 100 years old

FLETCHER — Alma Stahl of Fletcher will be turning 100 years old this month. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate with Stahl between 6:30-8 p.m. on July 30 at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. There will be ice cream and cake served.

Exhibitors sought

TROY — Any residents wishing to enter items in the 2021 Miami County Fair’s Art and Horticulture Hall exhibits have until Saturday, July 24 to do so.

Forms are available at the Secretary’s Office on the fairgrounds during office hours or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 in the Poultry Building at the south end of the fairgrounds.

Tipp City Schools to make safety repair

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools will begin necessary repairs at Tipp Central School. The outside issue was discovered during the recent structural analysis of the building. The work involves repairs to two lintels above the windows on Tipp Central School. Central currently houses Tipp City Enrichment Program.

Although the district does not use the building, the area of concern is located above the Broadway Elementary School cafeteria.

The scope of the project includes installing a spire anchor to hold up the masonry above the stone belt and removing some brick along the damaged or loose stone belt and stone fascia.

The cost of the repair is estimated at $72,160. Midwest Maintenance Inc., the recipient of numerous Excellence in Construction Awards, will be making the repairs.

Work session rescheduled

TIPP CITY — The previously scheduled work session on July 13 of the Tipp City Board of Education has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 21, at 3 p.m.at the Board of Education Office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Dr., Tipp CityOhio, 45371. The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube as well.