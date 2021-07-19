Piqua Civic Band presents an evening of music for kids of all ages

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band continues its summer concert series on Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m. in Piqua High School’s Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts. The concert, titled “Kids’ Stuff,” is an evening of classic children’s music guaranteed to entertain kids of all ages. Selections will include music from “The Lion King,” “The Typewriter,” “Turkey in the Straw,” “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2,” “The Simpsons,” “A Day at Disneyland,” some cartoon music, and many more.

Don’t forget to complete and return the special Hance Pavilion coloring page from last week’s program for display at the band’s last concert on July 29 in Fountain Park. Copies are available for download at the band’s web site and Facebook pages.

Admission to the concert is free, and all are invited to attend. For more information, please visit the Piqua Civic Band’s web site at piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.