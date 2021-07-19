Covington woman in stable condition following weekend ATV accident

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A Covington woman is in stable condition following an ATV accident that occurred over the weekend.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded late Saturday and early Sunday morning to an ATV accident that resulted in injuries in the area of Covington Bradford Road and North Rangeline Road in Newberry Township.

Leah Holfinger, 53, of Covington, was reportedly driving the ATV when it crashed. Scott Holfinger, 50, of Covington was a passenger in the ATV.

Leah Holfinger was transported by CareFlight to the Miami Valley Hospital. According to reports, she had suffered an arm injury and other possible blunt force injuries due to the crash.

Scott Holfinger was transported by ambulance to the Upper Valley Medical Center due to a leg injury.

According to reports from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.