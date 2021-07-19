Area briefs

Road closures planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Shelby Road East road closure in Brown Township has been extended to July 21 for a culvert replacement. The closure is between Casstown-Sidney Road and Knoop-Johnston Road.

Palmer Road in Bethel Township will be closed between State Route 571 and Agenbroad Road from now through July 23 for a culvert replacement.

Beautification award winners announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make the community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The purpose of the Merit Award is to recognize the architectural improvements made to buildings. Those awards have been announced for July. Winners are listed below:

Green Thumb:

874 Crossbow – Tim and Brenda Davis

1195 Parkview – Monte and Emily Kindell

523 Maplewood

1139 S. Ridge

360 Fleet

638 Willow Point Ct.

2970 Parkwood Dr.

205 W. Dakota St. – Rocki and Tonia Emerick

1310 Lee Rd. – David and Carol Schumacher

510 Miami St. – Becky Swindell

150 Hampton Place – John and Theresa Michalos

669 Sedgwick Way – Frank and Beverly Richey

Merit:

412 Troy St. – Jordan Johnson

305 W. Water – Wade and Susan Westfall

2 E. Main – Haren’s Market

The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both awards. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee Chair Gareth Johnston at garethjsold@gmail.com.

Brukner to hold PEEP

TROY — Reconnect your preschooler with nature and sign them up for the Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Fall Session. The Fall Session runs September 14 through Oct. 22. Pre-registration for PEEP Fall Session 1 will begin Monday, July 26.

Each week is filled with discoveries as they share stories, encounter wildlife, and explore the outdoors. Class sizes will be limited to 10 children, and the classes will be 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress for the weather. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained, and who are not attending kindergarten or homeschool in the fall.

They will be following the state guidelines for COVID-19. Sessions are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30-11 a.m., or Thursday afternoons from 1-2:30 p.m. Cost for PEEP Fall Session 1 is $55 for BNC Members per or $75 for nonmembers per child, cash or check only.

Please follow these pre-registration guidelines: Email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. List your top three choices for class. Wait for an email to confirm your child is now registered and which day they will be attending. If they do not have the minimum number of kids registered for a particular day, your child may be moved to your second or third choice of class. You will then have three days to mail a check or drop off payment, cash or check only. If you are dropping of payment, you may leave payment in the drop-box by the center’s front door. If payment is not received within three days, your child’s spot will open for another child. You may mail payments to: Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy, OH 45373.

For more information, the Brukner Nature Center can be contacted at (937) 698-6493. Visit its website at www.bruknernaturecenter.com.