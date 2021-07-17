Powell to host town hall in Troy

TROY — State Rep. Jena Powell today announced she will be hosting an outdoor town hall on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Troy.

The event will be held in the courtyard at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 6 p.m.

“I value feedback and hearing directly from my constituents on issues impacting our community,” Powell said. “I encourage you to bring your questions, concerns, and ideas so I can better represent you in Columbus.”

The town hall is free to attend and open to citizens of the 80th House District.