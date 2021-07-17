Chen, Anderson share lead at Miami Shores Club Championship

TROY — After the opening round of the Miami Shores Club Championship Saturday, all five golfers in the championship flight are still in the running, with the final round being played Sunday.

Jacky Chen and Kris Anderson share the lead after opening round 762.

Troy City champion Ryan Groff is one stroke back after a 77 and Jason Thompson and Ray Stuchell are three shots back after opening round 79s.

Super Seniors

Rick Szabo shot an opening round 72 in the Super Seniors to take a three-shot lead.

Darrell Tron is second after a 75.

Jim Sarich had a 77 and John Mutschler is fourth after a 79.

Super Duper Seniors

In a hotly contested Super Duper Seniors flight, Jack Holtel is in the first round lead after a 74.

Roger Luring is one stroke back after a 75.

Roger Miller had a 76 and Mike Cargill is fourth after a 77.

Ron Kress and Gary Weaver both shot 78 and Allen May is another stroke back after a 79.

First Flight

Jim Howard opened a three-shot lead with an opening round 73 in the First Flight.

Andrew Lindeman is in second after a 76 and Jeff Bacon is another shot back after a 77.

Ty Nimer and Bob Rohr are tied for fourth after carding 80s.