Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 13

OPEN CONTAINER: A subject was found lying down in front of Game Stop on West Main Street at 7:50 a.m. Subject was found to have an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Douglas L. Fessler, 55, of Troy, was cited with possessing an open container.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer was dispatched with the Troy Fire Squad in reference to a possible drug overdose on the 1300 block of Yorktown Drive at 9:22 a.m. Subject revived by using narcan. Subject admitted to drug use and turned a hypodermic needle over. Subject transported to the hospital by squad. Izaiah N. Brandon, 22, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possessing a drug abuse instrument and first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 11:18 a.m. on the 100 block of West Main Street.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 1:53 p.m. on the Interstate-75 overpass on West Main Street.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to South Dorset Road at Mumford Drive in reference to an accident with injuries at 4:29 p.m. Upon further investigation, the operator at fault was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers were dispatched to Walmart for an assist squad at 5:37 p.m. A male, Douglas L. Fessler, 55, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

July 14

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 12:18 p.m. in the area of Experiment Farm Road and West Main Street.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the area of Nashville Road and West Market Street. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. A vehicle was towed from the scene.

ACCIDENT: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Meadow Bridge Way due to an accident with no injuries at 4:13 p.m.

WEAPON OFFENSE: An officer responded to the 2400 block of Thornhill Drive in reference to an animal that had been shot and killed in the area at 8:14 p.m. Upon further investigation, one male was charged with discharge of a firearm. Other charges are pending through the State Wild Life Division. Case is closed. Scott D. Collins, 63, of Troy, was cited with fourth-degree misdemeanor discharging a firearm in connection with this incident.

HARASSMENT: Keith A. Robinson,, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

July 15

FLEEING: At approximately 9:25 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of State Route 55 and Stonyridge Avenue. The vehicle fled and was later located. The driver was identified and charged. Caleb R. Maxon, 23, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 4:02 p.m. in the area of South Market and East Simpson streets.

STOLEN VEHICLE: Police located a stolen vehicle on the 1200 block of Brukner Drive near the Royal Inn at 5:51 p.m.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: At approximately 11:16 p.m., officers responded to Motel 6 located at 1260 S. Dorset Rd. in reference to an assist squad call involving a male who was stabbed. The male was transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment and evaluation. The involved suspected was located and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Michael A. Martin, 68, of Troy, was charged with second-degree felonious assault in connection with this incident. The incident is still under investigation.