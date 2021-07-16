Religion briefs

Piqua-Trinity Church services continue

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes visitors at 11 a.m. Sunday morning. You can connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon St., Piqua. Call (937) 606-2650 for more information.

True Life services, in person or online

TROY — Join True Life Community Church this Sunday for the July sermon series, “Samson.” Learn how to stand in God’s strength as we face the forces of darkness.

A Time to Pray will be held each Sunday at 9 a.m. on the TLC campus. Join us as we pray for our church family and the local community.

You are always welcome; Sunday worship service starts at 10 a.m. You can also livestream this service on Facebook. Please join us as we stand together in worship.

Connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call 937-332-0041 for more information.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at (937) 335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

VBS planned

TROY — First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St. in Troy, will be holding Vacation Bible School “Discovery on Adventure Island” from July 18 through July 22 from 6-8:30 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information, call 937-339-1317 or contact Stefanie Swift at stefswift@fpctroy.org.

VBS set

WEST MILTON — Highland Brethren in Christ Church, 7210 South Jay Rd. in West Milton, will be holding its Vacation Bible School “Growing with God on the Farm” for grades kindergarten through fifth grades between July 19-22. Preschool children can attend accompanied by a parents. The time will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. For any questions or concerns, please contact: Maggie Beeson (937) 623-3688 or Misty Dickens (937) 417-430.

Victory Baptist Church to host gospel concert

PIQUA — Victory Baptist Church, 1601 South St., Piqua will host a gospel concert at 6:30 p.m. on July 23. For the third time, Jordan Amburn and Adoration will be performing and the community is invited for a night of worship. For more information, contact 937-773-6469.

Vacation Bible School announced

LUDLOW FALLS — Grace Baptist Church, 2500 OH-48, will host a vacation bible school themed “Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6. Children 4 years old through the sixth grade are welcome to attend.

Hoffman United Methodist Church announces Art Show

WEST MILTON — After having to cancel in 2020, Hoffman United Methodist Church is now accepting applicants for their 14th Art Show.

The art show will be held July 30 through Aug. 1 in the church’s activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of this non-juried show is to share area talent with the public. Participants must be high school age or older. The application deadline is July 12.

Some pieces may be available for purchase, with the transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party.

Thanks to donations from a number of donors, the people’s choice awards will again total $2,000. Awards to be given are: $400 for first place; $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Eleven additional awards of $100 each will also be presented.

Application forms may be picked up at the church office and Wertz Variety in West Milton, and at the Hotel Gallery in Tipp City. Forms are also available for downloading at www.hoffmanumc.org. For further information call John at 937-478-2078.

Food for Children program announced

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church is starting its seventh annual Food for Children program.

This is a summer lunch program designed for children 2 to 17 years of age. Children under the age of 4 must be accompanied by an adult. Each week the child will receive a meal at the park along with fun faith-based activities. All children in need will receive a bag of grocery items to take home for the rest of the week. Only children who attend will receive a grocery bag for that week.

This program is serving the Covington School District. Therefore, proof of address (utility bill, etc.) must be provided to register. Preregistration is preferred and available at church office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be on-site registration available.