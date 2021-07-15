Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 8

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the station for a phone call regarding a theft. Upon arrival, a report was taken.

FOUND: An officer was dispatched to the Hayner Center for a report of found property. Upon arrival, a report was taken.

FOUND: An officer was dispatched to a found property complaint at 1:31 p.m. in the area of Frontier Drive and Lee Road. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: A traffic crash was reported between two vehicles at 2:49 p.m. in the area of South Weston Road and West Main Street. One vehicle provided a phone number and left the scene. A crash report was taken.

SEX OFFENSE: Police received a call to a possible sex offense. A report was taken.

July 9

ACCIDENT: At 2:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on West Main Street and North Ridge Avenue. A report was made.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. on the 100 block of West Market Street.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to private property crash at Walmart at 4:35 p.m. The involved parties exchanged information. A report was completed.

HIT SKIP: Officers were dispatched to Frisch’s Big Boy on West Main Street for a hit skip accident at 5:39 p.m. A report was made.

July 10

BURGLARY: A suspicious complaint was made at 2:16 a.m. on the 700 block of West Franklin Street. An investigation resulted in an adult male being charged. Robert W. Scott, 34, of Tipp City, was charged with fourth-degree felony burglary and minor misdemeanor drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A private property accident was reported at Bob Evans on West Main Street at 11:06 a.m. A red Ford Explorer attempted to back out of a parking space in the parking lot of Bob Evans. A blue Toyota Prius was traveling southbound in the same parking lot. As the first vehicle backed up, it struck the second vehicle in the right rear end.

MENACING: An officer was dispatched to the station in reference to a possible menacing complaint on Imperial Court. Subject claims neighbor threatened him but had no witnesses. Complainant wanted the incident documented.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Officers were dispatched to Inverness Court in regard to an animal complaint at 5:55 p.m. A female was cited for animal running at large, dog anti-rabic vaccine, and tag required/annual registration.

BURGLARY: Troy units were dispatched to Dunaway’s Beef and Ale on West Main Street in reference to a suspicious priority complaint at 11:09 p.m. A male was arrested for burglary and incarcerated.

July 11

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Simpson Street due to a stolen bike at 10 p.m. Officers are still investigating.

HIT SKIP: An unknown vehicle struck the passenger side of the listed Ford Taurus while it was parked in the parking lot of First Place Christian Center. Police are waiting on possible video evidence to follow-up on.

FOUND: A person found a cell phone on Lincoln at Race. Unknown owner.

July 12

ACCIDENT: At approximately 5:23 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a property damage accident which occurred near the 1800 block of West Main Street. The at-fault party was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Mayfield Square East due to a male overdosing at 9:19 p.m. Trent M. Richhart, 29, of West Milton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic in connection with this incident.