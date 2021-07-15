Troy Planning Commission recommends approval for rezoning request

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — On Wednesday, the Troy Planning Commission gave its recommendation for approval for the rezoning of 1400 Wayne Street and nearby properties for the purpose of Wayne Walker Enterprises revitalizing the property.

If later approved by the Troy City Council, the properties located at 1400 Wayne Street, 920 Summit Avenue, and Crescent Rear would be rezoned from multiple-family residential to office-residence. The properties are located on Wayne Street east of Crescent Drive and west of Lake Street. They are also adjacent to the Stouder Center.

The building located at 1400 Wayne Street is approximately 4,300 square feet with the proposed use of office and residential. The building located at 920 Summit Avenue is approximately 4,000 square feet with the same proposed uses.

“The staff recommendation is that the proposed rezoning achieves the desired commercial (and) residential uses as discussed in the city of Troy’s Comprehensive Plan,” Austin Eidemiller, zoning inspector, said.

A letter from Stephen J. Kalmar, of SJK International, a consultant on behalf of the owner, Wayne Walker Enterprises, included a brief history of the property and future plans for the site. The property was previously used as housing for wartime workers in Troy’s industry and subsequently used by returning servicemen and their families. The property was later owned by Stouder Hospital and Dart and Kraft, owner of Hobart Corporation.

During subsequent years, portions of the building were converted from residential use to use as classroom facilities. Stouder Hospital built a dialysis facility that was later abandoned with the closure of the hospital. The dialysis building has remained vacant and suffered vandalism issues due to its vacancy, according to the applicant.

The application notes that Walker plans to invest in the property and make “improvements that will stabilize its use and integrated uses in harmony with surrounding properties.” Current plans for the property include converting it into office space with some residential use.

“It’s long overdue and welcome, so I appreciate what they’re trying to accomplish there,” Planning Commission member James A. McGarry said.

The Planning Commission also voted not to hold a public hearing on the rezoning request. The rezoning request will go to the city council for final approval.

Also during its meeting on Wednesday, the Planning Commission approved a wall sign proposal for Magnolia Mae Boutique, 105 W. Main St. The boutique is located in the former Masonic Temple, which was constructed in 1904.