Shannon Clark & the Sugar are featured for Fridays on Prouty Concert Series

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Fridays on Prouty summer concert series will be continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, with Shannon Clark & the Sugar.

Shannon Clark & the Sugar describe themselves as Midwest Americana Soul. This husband, wife, and daughter family-band from Darke County writes and performs original music about love, loss, joy, and the struggles of the human condition. Their sound is a blend of Folk/Pop, soul, and Americana country. The trio claims influences from Glen Hansard, Amos Lee, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, as well as Dolly Parton and John Prine. Their first album, “The Sugar Sessions” was released in 2020.

In January 2021, the group released their music video, “Carry Me.” Directed by international award-winning filmmaker Shawn Spitler, it has been accepted to at least eight film festivals and won second place at the Hollywood Independent Film Festival. “Carry Me” is a moving story of the loss of their second daughter and a powerful tribute.

Join this live concert on Friday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy for the Fridays on Prouty Concert Series.

The Fridays on Prouty summer concert series is offered free to the pubic thanks to their generous sponsors. Just bring a lawn chair and your best friend to Prouty Plaza. For those that are fully vaccinated, masks will not be necessary. This concert series is a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street with the support of the city of Troy and the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.