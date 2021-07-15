Piqua finance director removed from position

PIQUA — City of Piqua employee Cynthia Holtzapple has been removed from her position as finance director, effective July 9, according to a Thursday press release.

Ben Goodin, financial analyst for the city, has assumed the role of acting finance director. This move is part of a “reorganization” of the finance department, the release claims.

“The city of Piqua strives to provide the highest level of service to the community. To provide efficient and cost-effective services, the city has embarked on an evaluation of staffing needs. As an outcome of the evaluation, the finance department will be reorganized,” the release states.

It is unclear whether or not Holtzapple is still employed with the city. According to city officials, Holtzapple was placed on paid administrative leave in late June/early July. A second unspecified employee is currently on administrative leave, as well, according to Thursday’s press release.

Further, the release states that as of July 5, 2021, the Utility Billing Office reports to Piqua Power Director Ed Krieger.

“(Krieger) will bring technological improvements to the department along with a strong understanding of customer service,” the release states.

All operations will continue with little to no disruption.

Miami Valley Today submitted public records requests on Thursday for additional information and documents pertaining to both administrative leaves and reasons for these changes.

According to Human Resources Director Catherine Bogan, the city of Piqua will respond to these requests “within a reasonable timeframe pursuant to ORC 149.43.”

This story is still developing.