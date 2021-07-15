Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 11

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 1500 block of Steinhilber Drive in Springcreek Township in reference to a dog being located on the property at 8:48 a.m. Contact was not able to be made with the possible dog owner, so the dog was transported to the Animal Shelter without incident. This case is closed.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 6200 block of U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township on a theft complaint at 11:43 a.m. After further investigation, the reporting party did not wish to have charges filed, only to have the suspects trespassed. This case is closed.

SEX OFFENSE: A deputy responded to the Concord Township in reference to a sex offense that possibly occurred. This case is pending further investigation.

CIVL MATTER: Deputies responded to the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40 in Brandt in reference to a burglary in progress at 5:21 p.m. While responding, Bethel Township Fire Department called dispatch and stated they had an assault on their station. After a few minutes, the department was advised the two incidents were related.

After arriving on scene, a female was detained and was later released due to family stating the female could be on the property to remove her property; however, she was not allowed to take up residence inside the residence. The female was released and told to remove her personal property from the house, place it into the shed, and be completely off the property by midnight. The homeowner’s daughter was going to respond to board up the residence.

While at the residence dealing with the burglary complaint, a female stated another subject across the street punched her in the face. The deputy did not observe any marks on her face. An investigation was conducted, and it was found to be a false complaint. The female was trespassed from property on the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40. The interaction was captured on body camera, along with the conversation involving the homeowner’s daughter.

July 12

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to Upper Valley Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on a staff member at 2:52 a.m. After further investigation, one adult female was charged with assault.

THEFT: A deputy responded to Apex Vending Co. on North County Road 25-A in reference to a theft complaint at 8:13 a.m. After further investigation, it was found two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles owned by the business. There are no suspects at this time.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the 5300 block of Iddings Road on an assist squad call at 12:45 p.m. The reporting party advised an adult female had taken an unknown pill and was possibly overdosing. The female was transported to the hospital by Union Township medics. A white and grey pill believed to be THC was recovered and booked into the Miami County Sheriff’s Office property room as evidence.

MENACING: A deputy responded to a menacing complaint on the 10000 block of Mulberry Grove Rakestraw Road in Newberry Township at 1:42 p.m. The reporting party advised a known individual had made threats of burning their house down after an argument. They requested the incident be documented.

DOG BITE: Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Covington Bradford Road in Newberry Township in reference to a female who had been bit by a dog. Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with the female who stated two dogs got into a fight, and when trying to break the dogs up, she was bit in the leg. The female was advised the Animal Shelter requested her to quarantine the dog for the next 10 days. The dog was a Rottweiler. The animal shelter was made aware of this call.

ESCAPE: An inmate was temporarily medically furloughed due to being admitted into UVMC. The listed inmate ran from UVMC approximately 20 minutes after he was informed of the circumstances and consequences if he violated the furlough. Inmate was located and taken into custody with no further issues.

DISTURBANCE: At approximately 8:38 p.m., a deputy responded to the 200 block of Valleyview Drive in Staunton Township in reference to a disturbance. The deputy arrived and spoke with the complainant. He did not want criminal charges filed for criminal damaging. There was no threats or violence involved but property damage only. A MCSO release form was completed. He was instructed to get a protection order or have the known subject evicted. This case is closed.