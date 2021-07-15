Downtown Tipp City partnership holds First Friday golf event

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City will again host the miniature golf adventure course through the beautiful downtown shops and eateries from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. This event follows the previous two successful putt-putt events. Each of the 18 participating merchants will create their own unique putt-putt hole to challenge participants and show off their unique business. This is a family-friendly event, and all are encouraged to bring their own putters and come decked out in their best golf gear!

Check-in for the event will be in front of Monroe Federal, 24 E. Main Street. Cost for the event is $10 for a family or $5 each person to get a scorecard and ball. Putters will be available at each stop for those who do not bring one with them. Cool off during your round of golf with a treat provided by the fabulous Snow Show truck!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Downtown Tipp City Facebook page. Tickets are also available to purchase with cash at Browse Awhile Books, 24 E. Main St., in the weeks leading up to the event. A special thank you goes to Monroe Federal Savings and Loan Association and Pin High Golf for sponsoring the event and to Tipp City’s faithful shopkeepers and restaurateurs who put a tremendous amount of work into making the downtown a success!

Downtown Tipp City, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve, and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America.