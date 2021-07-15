Berachah Valley to sweeten up Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert Series

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Berachah Valley has been playing bluegrass in the local area for over 16 years, and on Tuesday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m., Berachah Valley will be in the Hayner courtyard as part of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Lucky Lemonade Concert Series.

Their sound is associated with tight female vocal harmonies and exceptional musical talent. The Berachah Valley sound is what some have come to associate as the traditional southern Ohio bluegrass style. They have performed around this half of the country at every festival you can imagine and opened for so many talents such as Rhonda Vincent, Pine Mountain Railroad, Paul Williams and the Victory Trio, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers and many more.

In 2021, they were recognized on a national level and were asked to be the bluegrass behind the new movie, “Mayberry Man.” It has been an exciting year for the Miami County band. This six-piece band includes the harmonies of Cathy Baker, Michelle Edester, Leisa Hinkle, and Larry Collins. You will find Baker on guitar, Edester on mandolin, Becky Meyers on banjo, Hinkle on percussion and Collins on stand-up bass.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Special thanks to the Friends of Hayner for helping support this community concert series. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call (937) 339-0457 or visit its website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.