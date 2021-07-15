Area briefs

Meeting planned

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, July 21, at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Board office at 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy.

As the authority for public bodies to meet virtually has expired, the meeting will be in-person only. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.

Board to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at in room 404 at Bradford schools, 760 Railroad Ave. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or by video conference using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the day of the board meeting.

Bradford library events planned

BRADFORD — On July 29 from 6-8 p.m. students in grades 6-12 are invited to a workshop at the Bradford Public Library to make bandanas for shelter pets. They will be using equipment in the innovation station to craft bandanas for dogs and cats to be taken to local shelters to help the animals be more adoptable. Participants can make a bandana to take home to their own pet if they would like to. Registration is required so supplies can be purchased.

The Bradford Public Library’s last time to turn in reading logs or adult book slips will be Saturday, July 31 by 1 p.m.

Its final program of the summer will be held on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Community Club. The library is pleased to bring back Mike Hemmelgarn, ventriloquist, magician, comedian and juggler, for a free family show starting at 1 p.m.

Following Hemmelgarn’s performance, the library will have its end of the summer prize drawing for students. Children who have turned in at least one reading log will be eligible to win one of the library’s amazing prizes. Remember, the more you read, the more you have a chance to win big!

The library’s adult prize drawing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E. Main St., Bradford, and can be contacted at (937) 448-2612.

Summer Nature Quest planned

BRADFORD — Miami County Parks will also be offering their Summer Nature Quest at the Bradford Public Library. The library will have a nice selection of books hand-picked by Miami County Parks staff. After students read a book, they will complete a suggested activity and fill out an activity log. Turn logs in to the Bradford Public Library to receive a beautiful polished rock. This great program is geared to keep your children engaged in outdoor exploration and activity.

Board members needed

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services is looking to fill three seats on its Board of Trustees. The seats are open to anyone who lives in Tipp City and Monroe Township. If you are interested or would like more information, contact the TMCS Executive Director, Kathryn L. Taylor, at the Community Services office 667-8631. She will be happy to answer any questions concerning the roles of individual trustees and the entire board. Deadline to submit applications is Friday, July 23.