Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 6

THEFT: A motor vehicle theft was reported on the 200 block of Westhaven Drive at 10:12 a.m. A report was taken.

INFORMATION: There was a report of damage to a doorbell camera by an unknown person on the 900 block of Jefferson Street at 3:29 p.m.

CIVIL MATTER: An officer responded on the report of an evicted male still on the premises on the 600 block of North Market Street at 3:44 p.m. Landlord gave him the remainder of the night to leave, and he was advised he would be forced to leave tomorrow based upon the court order.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. A report of was taken. Case is pending further investigation.

DISTURBANCE: At 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General store located at 817 N. Market St. regarding a disturbance in progress. One female was trespassed from the location and issued citations for an unattended vehicle and driving under suspension.

July 7

DISTURBANCE: Two officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trade Square for a report of a disturbance at 7:34 a.m. Upon arrival, a report was taken and an arrest was made.

FOUND: A syringe was found in a yard on the 500 block of West Market Street at 1:27 p.m. The syringe was taken to be destroyed.

FOUND: A knife was found in the grass in the area of West Main Street at South Elm Street at 1:56 p.m. It was taken to be destroyed.

THEFT: A theft was reported on the 600 block of Armand Drive at 4:14 p.m. Case is active.

THEFT: At 4:20 p.m., a male subject was arrested for being in possession of a stolen bicycle reported earlier in the day. Bicycle recovered and secured in Troy Police Department sally port. Male was briefly detained and released. Charges handled by officer who took original theft report.

THEFT: An officer responded to the 400 block of East Main Street in reference to a theft complaint at 5:35 p.m. This case is active.

DISORDERLY: At approximately 7:51 p.m. on the 100 block of Crawford Street, an officer responded in reference to an intoxicated male in the street. The male was arrested and transported to UVMC where he was pink slipped. Jason E. Smith, 40, of Troy, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, minor misdemeanor littering, and minor misdemeanor open container in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A minor injury crash was reported in the area of West Main and Adam streets at 9:14 p.m. One car was towed, and one person was cited for failure to yield when making a left turn.

HIT SKIP: Officers were dispatched to a hit-skip accident at Applebee’s, 1759 W. Main St., at 11:14 p.m. A report was taken.

July 8

THEFT: A bicycle was reported at Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St., at 12:18 a.m.

AGENCY ASSIST: At 3:04 a.m., an officer assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate-75 near exit 69. The vehicle entered a populated area in northern Dayton, and the pursuit was terminated.