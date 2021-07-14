Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 6

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a license plate that was expired and did not belong to the vehicle. It was on in the area of Piqua Clayton Road and North Spiker Road in Washington Township at 8:06 a.m. The driver, David Wintrow, stated he has not had the money to renew the registration for the vehicle and that he does not have a license. Wintrow originally gave the deputy permission to search the vehicle before revoking that consent. The deputy’s K9 unit did not alert to the odor of narcotics on the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene due it being on private property that is not open to the public. Wintrow was cited with traffic violations.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A deputy was dispatched for a driving without consent complaint on Chestnut Street in Laura at 10:02 a.m. Upon further investigation, no charges are being filed at this time.

SEX OFFENSE: A deputy responded to an address in Piqua in regard to a sex offense that occurred in the county in Bradford. A report was taken.

July 7

ESCAPE: Inmate Nathan Towe was medically furloughed to Upper Valley Medical Center upon his transfer to Miami Valley Hospital for admission and treatment. He signed and was provided a copy of the detainer paperwork acknowledging his requirement to return to jail upon his release. Upon his arrival at Miami Valley Hospital, he snuck out of his room without notifying medical staff and against medical advice. Miami Valley Hospital security was aware of the detainer paperwork and searched for him without success. A charge of escape will be filed with this report.

THEFT: At 8:53 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to the 7300 block of Crescent Drive in Newberry Township to investigate a theft of a lawn mower, which was taken from the property sometime after July 5.

SEX OFFENSE: A resident reported an incident that occurred in February 2016.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 4900 block of Brown Road in Washington Township in reference to a theft complaint. After an investigation, a large amount of money was reported missing from the victim’s bank account.

July 8

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of Looney Road in Springcreek Township in reference to a theft of items from a motor vehicle at 8:04 a.m.

THEFT: At 8:06 a.m., a deputy responded to the 300 block of East Kessler Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township in reference to several trucks that had been tampered with. This case is pending.

THEFT: A theft was reported on the 3500 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township at 6:57 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

ACCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the 9100 block of North County Road 25-A in Springcreek Township in reference to a two-vehicle accident at 10:13 p.m. Unit one had left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival. Unit two was able to provide the deputy with a phone number for unit one, as well as the vehicle plate number. The deputy was unable to make contact with the driver of unit one at that time. No identification was obtained. This case is pending.

July 9

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speed violation at 1:25 a.m. on the 1700 block of West Main Street in Troy. While conducting the traffic stop, the driver was found to be impaired and under the influence of alcohol. The driver submitted to a series of field sobriety tests and was ultimately detained and transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for a breath test. After a breath test was given, the driver was cited for the speed violation and OVI. The driver was released to a sober friend at his residence.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of two subjects trespassing on private property at 10:11 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy Urbana Road in Staunton Township. Two subjects were told they had until Sunday to leave the property.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Stillwater Prairie Preserve on West State Route 185 in Newberry Township on an assault complaint at 12:21 p.m. After further investigation, a female was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for a voluntary mental health exam.

ASSIST SQUAD: At approximately 5:24 p.m., a deputy responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Fletcher in reference to an overdose. A female was transported to Kettering Hospital in Piqua. This case is closed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: At approximately 7:27 p.m., a deputy responded to Piqua-Troy Road near the I-75 overpass in reference to two dogs running in the roadway. They were taken to the Animal Shelter. This case is closed.

July 10

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to a single-car accident at 1:06 a.m. on the 9700 block of West State Route 571 in Union Township. While responding, deputies were advised the vehicle left the scene. Deputies located the vehicle traveling southbound on Rangeline Road. The vehicle then turned onto Frederick Garland Road, where the vehicle was stopped. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OVI. After further testing, the driver was cited for OVI and failure to control. The driver was then transported back to his residence in Union.

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded to a disturbance at the Vault on the 700 block of North County Road 25-A in Concord Township at 1:20 a.m. After further investigation, all parties were separated for the evening, and no charges are being filed.