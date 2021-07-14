Adjudication orders issued for Rt. 36 properties

PIQUA — The Miami County Department of Development, through the Miami County Building Official, has issued adjudication orders for the repair or removal of two commercial structures west of Piqua, in Washington Township.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Miami County DOD, the properties, including the former McDonald’s located at 1935 U.S. Route 36, and the former K-Mart located at 1947 Covington Ave., have been deemed unsafe and classified as serious hazards by Building Official Rob England.

The compliance deadline for 1935 U.S. Route 36 has expired and the orders have been forwarded to the Miami County Prosecutor’s office for legal action, the release states.

The orders for 1947 Covington Ave. were sent via registered mail to the property owner(s) and receipt of registered mail was confirmed on July 6. The compliance deadline for this property is 30 days from receipt of notice, or Aug. 6, 2021, after which failure to comply could result in legal action by the county prosecutor.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact England at 937-440-8121 or via email at REngland@MiamiCountyOhio.gov.