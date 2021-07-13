Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 2

THEFT: There was a report of a theft on the 1300 block of Trade Square. Upon arrival, a report was taken.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to Industry Court for a theft report. Officers are still investigating.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a vehicle bearing expired registration in front of Tire Choice, 1101 W. Main St., at 8:33 p.m. It was discovered the driver had a suspended license and an out of county warrant for his arrest. The officer arrested the driver, met with Champaign County, and released the male to them. The driver was cited for no operator’s license and expired registration. Police also filed an obstructing official business charge for the male using a family member’s information to identify himself in order to evade arrest.

INFORMATION: At approximately 9:12 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Oak Street on a neighbor complaint. While the officer was leaving the scene after addressing concerns by both neighbors involved, one of the parties accidentally backed into a parked vehicle belonging to the other party. No damage to either vehicle was observed. Report was taken at vehicle owner’s request.

July 3

PRIVATE PROPERTY CRASH: Police responded to a private property accident report at Walmart at 12:06 p.m. A blue Kia was backing out of a parking space in row 8 of Walmart while a silver Chevrolet Captiva was backing out of a space in row 9 directly behind the first car. As both units backed up, they struck each other in the rear end. Insurance information was exchanged.

ASSIST SQUAD: Police were dispatched with a squad on a possible overdose on the 300 block of South Mulberry Street at 1:26 p.m. The subject did respond to narcan but no other indicators of drug use were found or admitted to. No charges at this time. Report was made for information purposes.

ACCIDENT: An officer was on patrol approaching the intersection of South Market Street and East Canal Street when an accident occurred at the intersection at 5:51 p.m. The at-fault driver was identified and issued a citation.

July 4

ACCIDENT: Officers were dispatched to Oxford and West Franklin streets for a non-injury accident reported at 4:46 p.m. One male was charged for OVI refusal.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired license plates on West Main Street near Short Street at 5:11 p.m. The operator of the vehicle was cited for driving under suspension and for possession of marijuana. Case is closed.

ASSAULT: At approximately 6:16 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Staunton Commons Drive on the report of an assault. One of the offenders was located and arrested. The other offender was still at large. An additional assault charge will be filed when located.

July 5

SUSPICIOUS: Troy units responded to the 700 block of Drury Lane in reference to a suspicious complaint at 1:32 a.m. A male with active felony warrants was found hiding in an attic. The male was arrested and incarcerated. Zane M. Weaver, 35, of Tipp City, was picked up for two counts of fifth-degree felony drug possession in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 8:01 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on I-75 near West Market Street for a registration violation. Driver was found to be suspended and issued a citation. Drugs and paraphernalia were located and seized to be destroyed.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of McClung and Mulberry streets at 4 p.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Police responded to animal complaint on the 100 block of Kings Chapel Drive at 4:33 p.m. There were four dogs at large, and two people were bitten. All four dogs were back at their residence. The person harboring the dogs was charged with dogs at large, failure to quarantine, and vicious dog.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to Hawk Circle for a theft at 8:45 p.m. Officers are still investigating.

July 6

DISORDERLY: At 3:06 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Archer Drive for a disorderly complaint. One adult male, Joshua A. Root, 42, of Dayton, was identified and arrested on an active warrant for a probation violation.