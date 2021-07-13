Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

July 5

WARRANT: Joshua Justice, 39, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant following a traffic stop near North Roosevelt Avenue and West Water Street at 8:14 a.m.

July 6

OBSTRUCTION: Gregory Scholl Jr., 28, at large, was charged with obstructing official business following an incident near the railroad tracks on Garbry Road at around 9 p.m.

July 7

WARRANT: William Dobbins, 58, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant following a disturbance in the 1700 block of Dubois Drive around 2:19 a.m.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to an assault call in the 200 block of Fourth Street around 7:20 p.m. Female stated a male friend was over hanging out when he became aggressive and assaulted her. Female advised male stole her keys, phones, and money, but would not cooperate with charges. Julio Almonte Jr., 25, of Troy, was charged with assault.

July 8

DUI: Laurence Brown, 35, at large, was arrested with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, outstanding warrant, driving under suspension, and possession of methamphetamine following an incident in the 500 block of Virginia Street around 7:30 p.m.

MISCHIEF: Complainant reported a male was inside one of his vehicles going through it at Miami Auto Sales, 200 Hemm Ave., around 4:45 p.m. Alexis Evans, 38, at large, was charged with criminal mischief and warned for trespassing.

DRUGS: Brandyn Kuykendall, 28, of Piqua, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officers responded to a call at Baymont Inn and Suites, 950 E. Ash St. Subject wanted the clerk checked on, as she appeared to be upset. It was found that the clerk assaulted her boyfriend. Boyfriend was transported by squad for injury sustained to his head. Kari May, 34, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

THEFT: Jarod Shefke, 28, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with theft from Walmart and was given a summons.

July 9

WARRANT: Keith Blevins, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant following a traffic stop near North Wayne and West North streets around 1:30 a.m.

PROTECTION ORDER: Daryl Hall, 36, at large, was charged with violating a protection order after calling an ex from jail repeatedly.