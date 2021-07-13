Area briefs

Brukner holds Critter Challenge

TROY — This July, become a wildlife super-sleuth at Brukner Nature Center! Can you guess which animal belongs to their critter profile? Follow the signs posted along the Sugar Bush trail to take part in this public event. Along the way, you’ll learn about the remarkable importance of old growth forests and the animals that rely on them.

Visit Brukner Nature Center’s Sugar Bush Trail to find out more! Free for BNC members. Admission for trails and building for nonmembers is just $2.50/person or $10/family (parents and children under the age of 18 or grandparents and grandchildren under the age of 18).

The Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy, and can be contacted at (937) 698-6493.

Movie night planned

ST. PARIS — Our Town St. Paris is sponsoring a movie night at Harmon Park in St. Paris. A silent auction will start at 7:30 p.m. with the movie scheduled to begin at approximately 9 p.m. Snacks will be available. Harmon Park is located in the middle of North College Street, South College Street, and South High Street in St. Paris.

Museum to open

ST. PARIS — The Pony Wagon Historical Museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. on July 25. It is located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris.

Tri-County Pond Clinic planned

COVINGTON —Ponds in Ohio provide important recreational, domestic, and agricultural uses. These can range from fishing, swimming, and wildlife viewing to water sources for humans and livestock, irrigation, and erosion control. However, if you have a pond you need to know how to maintain it. Future maintenance begins at construction. Factors such as soil, side slopes and matching size and depth to the watershed are some of the important considerations before moving the first yard of soil.

Shelby, Darke, and Miami Soil and Water Conservation Districts along with Ohio State University Extension are partnering to hold a Pond Clinic Wednesday, July 21. The event will be held at the Stillwater Prairie “Old Pond” at 9750 OH-185, Covington, from 6-8 p.m. This is a free event that includes the following topics: vegetation and fish management, pond construction, maintenance and wildlife concerns. Personnel from ODNR Division of Soil and Water, OSU Extension and ODNR Division of Wildlife will be on hand to answer your pond questions.

Please come dressed for the weather and bring your own lawn chair or blanket.