Another successful Echo Hills Junior Golf Camp

It was another successful season with the Echo Hills Junior Golf Camp, run by Echo Hills PGA Golf Professional Chip Fox.

“It was another huge success this year,” Fox said. “Even with a couple days of bad weather we were still able to get the team event complete.”

The camp teaches young golfers the proper ettiquette of the game, along with fundamentals on each part of the game.

The teams were broken in to four teams and each team played against each other to determine the winning team.

This year’s winning team was the Orange team comprised of Hunter Steinke, Brady Erwin, Isabel Thoma, Holden Hildebrand, Lorelai Manson, Campbell O’Neal, Drew Hostetter, Kaylie Hittle, Braden Ulbrich, Blake Deal, Lucas Crawford and Broc Ulbrich.

“This year we had over 40 junior golfers so it was important to have volunteers to help with safety and to help the young players get around the golf course,” Fox said. “A lot of the volunteers are members here or have grandchildren involved or are past participants. I would like to thank them for their help.”

The volunteers included Marty Jackson, Marv Simmons, Linda and Steve Chambers, Tim and Ted Davis, Dean Lyman, Bill York and Lindsay Cotner.

“Current Piqua boys coach Andy Johnson was here to assist as well and Jeff Cotner who always does an outstanding job teaching on the rang,” Fox said.

Fox was appreciative of other support personnel as well.

“Joe and Luke Thoma of Joe Thoma Jewelers supplied our juniors with the medals for the winning and runner up teams and the MVP plaques,” Fox said. “Gail, Scott, and Kyle Reardon of Atlantis Sportswear supplied the team jerseys.

I also want to thank Kirt Huemmer and crew for having the golf course in immaculate shape and the City of Piqua for the use of the course. I also want to thank Rob Kiser from the Miami Valley News for the continuous coverage of this year’s Junior Golf camp. Rob does an outstanding job. Thank you for all the coverage that you give.”

And as always, the real winner is the future of golf, with prospective golfers who understand the proper way to conduct themselves on the golf course.