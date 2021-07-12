Mainstreet Piqua’s ‘Third Thursday’ event set for July 15

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The second in Mainstreet Piqua’s Third Thursdays event series will take place Thursday, July 15, from 5-8 p.m. A number of activities and entertainments will be offered in the Market Street area, located on the south side of the gazebo in downtown Piqua. This July event will take on a distinctly Americana theme and will feature the Piqua Civic Band.

The debut Third Thursday, held in June, was deemed a huge success as hundreds of visitors enjoyed the superhero theme of the event. Third Thursdays feature live entertainment, food trucks, games, and activities for the entire family.

The July Third Thursday kicks off at 5 p.m. Among the evening’s offerings is a free juggling workshop, presented by the Cincinnati Circus Company and sponsored by Awesome Piqua. The juggling workshop will be a hands-on activity with professional circus performers providing the instruction. The workshop will be appropriate for both kids and adults.

At 6:15 p.m., historical re-enactor Jim Crabtree will perform a “first-person” re-enactment of Abraham Lincoln. The topic of his presentation will be the Declaration of Independence and how its words inspired him during his presidency. Crabtree is from Springboro and has been portraying Lincoln for 20 years. He is a member of the Society of Lincoln Presenters. President Lincoln’s visit to the Third Thursday event is being made possible by the Friends of the Piqua Public Library. His presentation will be in the gazebo.

The Piqua Civic Band will provide live entertainment starting at 7 p.m., in the shade of the Fifth Third Bank building on Market Street. The concert is entitled “American Heartland.” Those planning to attend the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the Civic Band concert will be moved to the fourth floor of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

Kids and families will enjoy a “Touch a Truck” experience being provided by the city of Piqua Public Works Department. Various pieces of equipment will be at the event, with plenty of photo opportunities. Additionally, Piqua resident Mike Haines will have his authentic World War II army truck on site for families to enjoy and take photos.

The Sunrise Treatment Center and the Council on Rural Services/Head Start are both offering activity booths. There is no cost for these activities. Event attendees will also want to stop by the informational booth provided by Wayne’s Legion of Fort Piqua. The re-enactment group will be providing information about the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency’s “History Alive” event on July 23, 24 and 25.

Local radio station, WPTW, will also be on hand doing a live remote.

Food trucks will include Susie’s Big Dipper and Cumberland Kettle Corn. Visitors will also have an opportunity to participate in a “duck hunt” in downtown Piqua for fun and prizes. Duck adoptions for the Rockin’ River Duck Drop will be available as well. A selection of large games will be on-site, including: giant Jenga, corn hole, giant checkers and sidewalk chalk for those who would like to create their own artwork. Third Thursday will overlap with the Piqua Community Farmers Market, which runs from 3-6 p.m. on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library.

Third Thursdays are presented by Mainstreet Piqua but would not be possible without the sponsorship support of Park National Bank, Edison State Community College, and Apex Aluminum. Mainstreet Piqua’s final Third Thursday event will be Aug. 19.

For the latest news on Third Thursdays and other events downtown, follow Mainstreet Piqua on Facebook or visit the Mainstreet Piqua website at Mainstreetpiqua.com. If your business, group, or organization would like to participate or volunteer, contact Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.