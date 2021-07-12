Air show flies high following year layoff

Mike Wiskus in his Lucas Oil biplane races the Shockwave Jet Truck at the 2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show last weekend. Air Show officials said that an estimated 40,000 people attended this year’s show, in spite of a “dismal (weather) forecast.”

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team fold the American flag in preparation to jump in to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show on Sunday.

One of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds solo pilots flies through the formation as part of their act on Sunday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

A young air show fan, ear protection in place, watches the Dayton Air Show as he dreams of the day that he might be piloting one of the cool aircraft in the skies over Dayton.