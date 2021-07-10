Deal, Slusher share lead at Piqua City Golf Championships

PIQUA — Brian Deal and Andrew Slusher shared the lead after the opening round of the Piqua City Golf Championship at Echo Hills Golf Course.

The final round is scheduled for Sunday at Piqua Country Club.

Both golfers shot one-under par 71s in the opening round to share the lead in the championship flight.

Deal had a five-under par front nine to jump out in front, while Slusher shot even-par on the front and one-under par 36 on the back nine.

Paxson Francis and Justin Weber were one shot back after even-par rounds of 72.

Tied for fifth with 74 were Matt Mauer, Ray Stuchell and Tom Christy.

Doug Borchers has a 10-shot lead in the Seniors after shooing a two-over par 74.

Craig Seitz and Tim Quellhorst shared second after shooting 84.

Mike Emerick leads the Super Seniors after shooting a 75.

Tim Davis is three shots back after a 78 and Marty Jackson is third with an 80.

Stuchell had the low back nine with two-under par 34.

Jeff Jennings leads the first flight after a two-over par 74.

Ryan Pearson is two shots back after shooting 76 and Doug Harter is third after a 78.

In the second flight, Creg Rietz leads after an 87, while Rob Kiser is one shot back after shooting 88.