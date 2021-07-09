Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

June 25

FURNISH MINORS: Liquor violation at FM Station, 535 South St. Report of bartender serving alcohol to underage person. Somer Fitzpatrick, 33, of Piqua, was charged with selling alcohol to underage persons. Dakota Monroe, 20, of Sidney, was charged with underage consumption.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two males engaged in a physical altercation at 628 Second St. Corey Robison, 24, and Michael Roland, 23, both of Piqua, were both charged with disorderly conduct.

VIOLATE OP: Ryan Street, 34, of Piqua, was charged with violation of an order of protection.

WARRANT: Christian Wilkinson, 25, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant out of Logan County.

June 27

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Lena Colamarino, 27, of Frederick, was charged with domestic violence.

WARRANT: James Hatter, 27, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: William Reedy, 57, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

June 28

MENACING: Officers dispatched to the 400 block of Gordon Street on the report of a female driver walking away from an accident where she hit a parked vehicle. Female was located, where she then assaulted two police officers and a paramedic. Sara Williams, 25, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer: fire fighter or emergency medical.

FALSIFICATION: Ryan Draving, 26, and Victoria Draving, 24, both at large, were both charged with falsification to incriminate another.

DUI: James Froehle Jr., 42, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

WARRANT: Jesse Pearson, 30, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Jordon Satterfield, 30, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

THEFT: Cheyenne Smith, 23, of Piqua, was charged with theft and resisting arrest.

June 29

TRESPASS: Officer dispatched to 418 First St. on the report of a female trespassing in a condemned residence. Danika Betts, 26, of Piqua, was charged with trespassing.

DISORDERLY: Jessica Dickenson, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident at Planet Fitness, 1503 S. Main St.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Brian Haney, 24, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

WARRANT: Donald Miller, 38, of Piqua, was arrested for an active warrant.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Austin Rogers, 22, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.