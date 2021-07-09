Area briefs

Road closures planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami Shelby Road East will be closed between Casstown-Sidney Road and Knoop-Johnston Road on July 12 through July 16 for a culvert replacement.

Palmer Road will be closed between U.S. Route 40 and Ross Road on July 12 through July 14 for a culvert replacement.

Piqua-Lockington Road will be closed between Clevenger Road and Landman Mill Road on July 12 through July 16 for bridge soil borings.

Board meeting set

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 14, at 5:15 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room, 201 Long St., Pleasant Hill.

Lunch and Learn set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and Story Point of Troy are teaming up to present a Lunch And Learn Program titled Insects and Insectivores on Friday, Aug. 27 from noon to 1 p.m. The program will be held at the Tipp City Public Library. A free box lunch will be provided by Story Point. There is no charge but registration is required by Aug. 20. To register, visit the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org.

During this one-hour program, a Brukner Nature Center Naturalist will be on hand to share an information-packed hour of discovery and learning. The naturalist will explain habitats, body parts and metamorphosis. During this presentation, you will also meet a box turtle, a big brown bat plus some insects.

Board meeting planned

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have their monthly Board of Trustees Meeting on Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. The TMCS board meets the third Thursday of each month. The meeting will be held at the Tipp City Government Center located at 260 S. Garber Dr. The public is welcome to attend.

Have an ‘Evening on the Canal’

PIQUA — Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will be holding “An Evening on the Canal” on Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Join Johnston Farm for an evening that takes you back to the time the world moved at four miles an hour at the end of a towrope. Their evening begins in the museum with a picnic style meal. After dinner, guests will board the General Harrison of Piqua for a twilight journey on the canal that is always full of surprises for each passenger.

This year, Johnston Farm is pleased to have canal era musician Russ Franzen join them as he presents a program featuring his compositions entitled “Songs of the Miami and Erie Canal.”

This is a reservation only event, so call early to book your passage for this popular once-a-year opportunity. For guest safety this year, they are booking 24 passengers each evening. The cost is $35 for adults, $30 for children 6-12, and $30 and $25 for Johnston Farm Friends Council and Ohio History Connection members.