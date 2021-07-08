Troy Legends defeat Sidney Red 8-3

SIDNEY — The Troy Legends baseball team improved to 23-5-1 with an 8-3 win over Sidney Red Wednesday in a game shortened by weather.

The game was called in the home sixth inning at Custenborder Park after a second lightning delay.

Troy jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and another in the second inning.

Noah McEldowney and Jonny Baileys led off the game with singles.

After Darius Boeke put down a sacrifice bunt, Tucker Miller was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

McEldowney scored on a wild pitch, walks to Aidan Heffner and Nick Garber forced in another run and Keith Orndorff had a RBI single.

In the second inning, Nathan Woolley walked and came around to score when Boeke reached on a strikeout after Baileys had singled.

Sidney cut the deficit in half with two runs in the home second.

With one out, two consecutive errors allowed one run to score and Taran Fleckenstein had a RBI single.

Sidney cut the lead to 4-3 in the third when Carson Regula reached on an error and Xavier Phlipot had a RBI single.

Troy then answered with four runs in the fourth to make it 8-3.

McEldowney led off with a single and scored on Baileys triple.

Boeke singled him in and would come around to score on Miller’s sacrifice fly.

Garrett LeMaster reached on an error and would come around to score when Heffner reached on a strikeout.

With one out in the top of the fifth, the game would be stopped for 30 minutes for a lightning delay.

The game was resumed, but when a second lightning delay came in the home sixth inning with two outs, the game was called.

Conner Carver and Levi Polen combined on the pitching effort for Troy.

Carver pitched two and two-thirds innings, with one strikeout, one walk and one hit batter.

Polen came in to get the final out in the third and went the rest of the way.

He had two strikeouts and the two combined on a six-hitter.

Gavin Roberts, Phlipot and Fleckenstein combined on an eight-hitter for Sidney.

They combined to strikeout 10, two walks and four hit batters.

Troy will travel to the Tiffin Round Robin tournament on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.